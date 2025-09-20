Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the second quarter worth $2,312,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter valued at $5,610,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 89.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 41.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $56.41 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.