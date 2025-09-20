Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 22,500 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

