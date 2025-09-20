Analyzing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accenture and ASGN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 8 14 1 2.63 ASGN 2 3 2 0 2.00

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $335.39, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. ASGN has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than ASGN.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.61% 26.55% 13.44% ASGN 3.50% 11.90% 5.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Accenture and ASGN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Accenture has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASGN has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and ASGN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.90 billion 2.32 $7.26 billion $12.56 19.16 ASGN $4.10 billion 0.53 $175.20 million $3.16 15.56

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than ASGN. ASGN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ASGN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats ASGN on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients. This segment also offers workforce mobilization, modern enterprise, and digital innovation IT consulting services; and cloud, data and analytics, and digital transformation solutions. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the department of defense, intelligence communities, and federal civilian agencies. This segment offers cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

