Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2,559.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Cabot Stock Down 0.8%

CBT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

