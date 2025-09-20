Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Futu Stock Up 2.3%
FUTU stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.57. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Futu
Futu Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.