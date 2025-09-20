Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $44.44 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 898,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,439,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.