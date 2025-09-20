479,871 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Bought by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,846,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

TIP stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.