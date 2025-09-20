Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 14,200 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $58.14.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

