Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ExlService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

