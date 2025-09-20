Perpetual Ltd Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after acquiring an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.57 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

