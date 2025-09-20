Bell Bank Has $52.72 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell Bank owned about 1.38% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $52,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

