Perpetual Ltd Sells 723 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $633,068,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,292,000 after buying an additional 2,397,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after buying an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.