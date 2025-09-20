Perpetual Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stake in Afya Limited $AFYA

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth $476,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Afya by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Afya to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 price target on shares of Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

