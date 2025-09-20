Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8%

FAST stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.