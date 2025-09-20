Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,560.91. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $120.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

