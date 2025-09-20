Bell Bank Has $249.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $249,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
