Perpetual Ltd Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.55.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

