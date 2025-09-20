Perpetual Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $983,487,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.