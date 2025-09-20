Perpetual Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $983,487,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
