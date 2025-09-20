Wipro Limited $WIT Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wipro by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 685,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

