Bell Bank Decreases Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Bell Bank lowered its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Southern Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

