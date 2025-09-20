TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MGC opened at $244.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

