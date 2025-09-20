Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 143,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,753,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 108,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

