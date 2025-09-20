Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

