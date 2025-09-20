Perpetual Ltd Raises Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,015 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Halliburton worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $72,637,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 121.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Melius started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.37.

Read Our Latest Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.