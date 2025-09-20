Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $600.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.19 and a 200-day moving average of $523.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.