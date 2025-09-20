Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in American Water Works by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $103,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after buying an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

