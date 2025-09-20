Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Position Increased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.25% of Golar LNG worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 73.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,468,000 after buying an additional 966,692 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $44,682,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $33,975,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 36.2% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 709,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 188,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Golar LNG Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -559.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,428.57%.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.