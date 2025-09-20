Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $10,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

