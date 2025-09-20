Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,075,642.40 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $23,336,836.60. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.1%
Zscaler stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
