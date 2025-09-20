e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 7,913 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE ELF opened at $140.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

