Raj Judge Sells 4,524 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 7.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.