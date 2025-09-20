Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $796.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.84 and a 200-day moving average of $513.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $806.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.