Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $96.03 Million Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,298,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 320,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,940,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 557,482 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RITM opened at $12.11 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

