Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $100.22 Million in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,094,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,216,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.85% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.