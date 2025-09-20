Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 389,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,047,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $294.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $295.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

