Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $120.43 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,429,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.