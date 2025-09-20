Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,740,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $67.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

