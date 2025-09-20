IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,209 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $109.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

