The Allstate Corporation $ALL Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.47.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

