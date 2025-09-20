IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,009 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

