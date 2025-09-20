IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 59 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

