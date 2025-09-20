Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

