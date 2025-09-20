Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $161.57 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,780,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,574,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.47% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after buying an additional 3,986,204 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 1,965,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

