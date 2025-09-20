Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

