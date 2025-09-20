IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8%
SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.