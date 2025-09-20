TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

