Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

