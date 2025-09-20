SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2%
DYTA opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $32.36.
About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
