SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DYTA opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Get SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF alerts:

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.