Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cencora were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Clare Market Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 34.7% during the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 6.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,524,000 after buying an additional 79,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $290.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

