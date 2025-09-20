Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Boston Scientific by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

BSX stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,597.06. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

